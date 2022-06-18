Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $162.34. 3,022,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

