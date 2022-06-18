Somerset Trust Co Sells 124 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,959,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,278. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.
CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.