Somerset Trust Co Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after buying an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after buying an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after buying an additional 382,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after buying an additional 47,781 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $158,009,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.46. 2,530,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

