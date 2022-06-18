Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

SONO stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after acquiring an additional 441,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

