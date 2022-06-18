SparksPay Trading Up 30.8% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 86.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $29,477.80 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,343,147 coins and its circulating supply is 11,052,671 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

