SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

