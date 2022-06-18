SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.17

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and traded as low as $51.92. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $52.08, with a volume of 31,011 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GII. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,539,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

