SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stake Lessened by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000.
GWX stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
