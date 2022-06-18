SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Adirondack Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,715. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

