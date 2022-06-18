SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $404.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

