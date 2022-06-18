SPINDLE Achieves Market Cap of $136,832.68 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $136,832.68 and $573.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,662.36 or 0.99928346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00031315 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00213274 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00083973 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00111968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00158843 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004787 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.