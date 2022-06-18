SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lowered to Sell at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

