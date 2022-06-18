SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Up 1.5%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.74. 109,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,951,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,693 shares of company stock worth $682,602 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after buying an additional 1,550,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,362,000 after buying an additional 172,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after buying an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after buying an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after buying an additional 169,767 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

