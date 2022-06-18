Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $110.85

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.85 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 600.59 ($7.29), with a volume of 5860036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610.80 ($7.41).

STAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 694 ($8.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 569.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 521.68.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($70,940.65). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,293.12).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

