Step Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $227,861.99 and approximately $2.16 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $738.05 or 0.03845574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00119692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00094531 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013670 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars.

