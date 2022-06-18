STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $192.78 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 1 year low of $192.40 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average is $231.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 7,191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 432,509 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in STERIS by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

