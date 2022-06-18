Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $72.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

