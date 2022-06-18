Stifel Nicolaus Trims Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Target Price to C$1.00

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLWBF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58. Flow Beverage has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.65.

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, produces and distributes original, flavored, unflavored, and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.

