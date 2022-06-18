Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

