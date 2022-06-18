Stillwater Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $191.55 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.17 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

