Stillwater Investment Management LLC Invests $256,000 in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.24 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13.

