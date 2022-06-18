Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 18th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, AHPI, BIOL, CERN, FB, GALT, GLYC, JOB)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 18th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

