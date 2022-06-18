Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.28

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.28 and traded as high as $59.83. Stock Yards Bancorp shares last traded at $59.57, with a volume of 398,367 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $300,008.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,251.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

