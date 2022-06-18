StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
AEY opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.