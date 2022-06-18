StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

