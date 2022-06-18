StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AAU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

