StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVVC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.