StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

