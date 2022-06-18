StockNews.com Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

PFMT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performant Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $177.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of -0.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

