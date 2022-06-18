StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 40,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

