StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of DBVT opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

