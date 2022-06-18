StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.74 million, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 175.44%.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 166,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,058.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at about $15,427,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

