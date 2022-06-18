StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
