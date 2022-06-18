StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Symbolic Logic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

