StockNews.com Lowers Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

