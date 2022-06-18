StockNews.com Lowers Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.67.

Cabot stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabot by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

