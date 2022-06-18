StockNews.com Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Sell

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.
SWK traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.25. 5,060,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,755. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
