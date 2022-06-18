StockNews.com Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Sell

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

SWK traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.25. 5,060,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,755. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.10.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

