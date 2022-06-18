Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 3.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $369.71 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.03. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

