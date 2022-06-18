Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

