Strike (STRK) Price Hits $19.30 on Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Strike has a market capitalization of $62.53 million and approximately $44.28 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.30 or 0.00102164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.01680972 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00097124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,229 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.