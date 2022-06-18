Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

SUMO stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,966 shares of company stock worth $424,394. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

