SUN Price Tops $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.10 or 0.06244158 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00273312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00091748 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012923 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.