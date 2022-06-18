Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,580,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66.

Get Swvl alerts:

Swvl Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.