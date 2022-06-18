Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 3,489 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. BOKF NA grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

