Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 4,972 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $97.95 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.