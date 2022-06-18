Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 67,920 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

