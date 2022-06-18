Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 23,014 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $31,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

VSS opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $103.15 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

