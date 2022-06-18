Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,142.44.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,992.55 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,376.77 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,046.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,998.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

