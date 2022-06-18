Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

