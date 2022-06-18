Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average is $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

