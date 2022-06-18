Synectics’ (SNX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SNX stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.68 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.54. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.70).

In related news, insider David Coghlan acquired 35,000 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($47,578.59).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

