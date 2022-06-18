Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 132.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

